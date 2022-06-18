PHOTOS – Beyoncé and Jay-Z: back on a couple that lasts… despite the scandals

Beyoncé is making her comeback! The starlet’s fans (commonly known as the Beyhive) are in heaven. Indeed, after having deleted all of his posts on social networks, the interpreter of Spirit has confirmed the official release of his new album via the TIDAL platform, this Thursday, June 16. His project called Act I, Renaissance, composed of 16 titles, will be released on July 29 and will be available for pre-order from 39 euros. Happy news for fans of the artist, who has remained discreet since the adaptation of the Lion King, released in 2019 at the cinema. Mother filled with three children, Beyoncé has not been idle for all that. Always at her side, her husband, first hip hop artist to have become a billionaire is a formidable businessman and a star whose albums have sold thousands of copies.

But while he can count on an almost flawless artistic and professional career, the rapper also counts among his successes, a love affair that lasts with Beyoncé Knowles. A power couple for more than a decade, the two world stars met in the late 1990s. At first friends, they finally fell in love with each other, after collaborating together on several occasions.first performing as a duo 03 Bonnie & Clydethen on the first solo album of the ex-Destiny’s Child, on which appears one of their greatest successes together: the title Crazy In Love. Married since 2008, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have long given themselves the watchword of remaining as discreet as possible, and keeping their privacy, mostly being photographed at unofficial events. But the singer’s first pregnancy, announced on the stage of the MTV Music Awards in August 2011, has definitely lifted the veil on the nature of their relationship.

That day Solange Knowles slapped Jay-Z

A happiness now proudly displayed on stage during joint concerts, on the red carpets of major events or even for successful duets. But a marriage that has however almost stopped dead a few years ago, and this, because of the infidelity of Jay-Z. In 2014, a few hours after the Met Gala, Solange Knowles violently attacked her sister’s husband in an elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York. The young woman then hit him, after throwing herself on him, under the eyes of an impassive Beyoncé. A fight filmed by surveillance cameras obtained by the American people site TMZ. A bodyguard present in the elevator then intervened and the three stars left the hotel as if nothing had happened. After apologizing in a statement released shortly after the altercation, none of the three artists revealed the exact reason for the dispute.. But for some, it was the betrayal of the rapper who had brought Solange Knowles out of her hinges.

The “Becky with the beautiful hair” case

A rumor of infidelity which was later quickly confirmed in two albums : 4:44Jay-Z and Lemonade of Beyoncé, where the latter recounts the phases she went through to rebuild herself, and rebuild her couple after her husband’s infidelities. In this opus released in 2016, the star sang in particular without naming him, that the culprit, “better call Becky with the nice hair”. A now cult phrase in the discography of Beyoncé, who managed to overcome the betrayal of her husband. A few months later, in an interview with New York Times Style Magazine in 2017, Jay-Z in turn confirmed having cheated on his wife. “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and then what happens? You silence all your emotions. So even with women, you act like that and you can’t communicate anymore. (… ) In my case, it’s serious. And that led to this: infidelity…“he specified then, bluntly.

If they almost got divorced at the timethe two stars have held on thanks to therapies and long discussions to heal the “scars” the past. “You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is 50% or something because they can’t look at each other. The most difficult thing is to see on the face of the other the suffering that you have caused and to have to assume it“he explained before adding: “And most people don’t want to do that, look at themselves. So they leave.” However, neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z left after this terrible ordeal. And it’s happier and in love than ever, than the couple renewed their vows in 2018 for their 10 years of marriagewatched by their three children, Blue Ivy, Sir Carter and Rumi.

