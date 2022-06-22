PHOTOS – Billie Eilish: discover her first perfume “Eilish”, already once out of stock!

At only 21 years old, Californian Billie Eilish finally launches her perfume “Eilish” in France. After going out in October 2021 in the United States, this fragrance is available exclusively at Nocibé. Like other stars who try their hand at perfumery such as Beyoncé, Céline Dion or Lady Gaga… Billie Eilish in turn plays in the big leagues.

Revealed in an Instagram post, the performer of “bad guy“ announced the opening of the sale of its perfume across the United States last March. With notes of creamy vanilla and warm musks, this greedy amber fhas a full box and immediately goes out of stock as soon as it goes on sale. With an atypical and neat bottle, the pop star was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the neck and the collarbone mixed with a golden packaging. A kind of miniature sculpture in the human form available from €45 for 30ml! The committed and vegan artist for more than seven years has carefully selected natural ingredients, cruelty-free and environmentally friendly. We love !

