PHOTOS – Blake Lively pregnant: she reveals her baby bump in a short rhinestone dress in New York

American Blake Lively created a surprise in New York on September 15, 2022. Revealing her rounded belly, the actress of the famous series gossip girl is pregnant with her fourth child. And she makes it known through a rhinestone mini-dress that sticks to her skin on the occasion of a gala organized by Forbes in honor of women.

And four! It’s official, the star couple of Black Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting her fourth child. It’s perched on platform heels and in rhinestone mini dress that Blake Lively announces the precious news in New York, September 15, 2022. The beautiful blonde reveals her baby bump already well rounded at a gala organized by Forbes in honor of women, in New York.

The notable actress of the series gossip girl take care of her arrival and let it be known thanks to a special outfit that highlights her pregnant woman’s body. With her slightly transparent rhinestone mini-dress signed Valentino, Blake Lively naturally electrifies the red carpet of the gala organized by Forbes. To finish her look, she loves wavy hair on which she has a pretty light headband. A chic and glamorous accessory that instantly stylizes the outfit.

A fourth pregnancy which still announces beautiful pregnant woman looks for Blake Lively who always remains stylish in any circumstance. Mermaid dress at the Cannes Film Festival, sparkling yellow dress for her third daughter,

> Find Rihanna, Blake Lively, Kate Middleton… the most stylish celebrity pregnancies

© Backgrid USA / Bestimage

> Find Rihanna, Blake Lively, Kate Middleton… the most stylish celebrity pregnancies

Black Lively: the fashionista follows in the footsteps of Rihanna

Black Lively appears more liberated than ever like pregnant Rihanna on September 15. An inconsiderate fan of fashion, the actress likes to shine in glamorous and golden dresses. This is the case when she presided over the Met Gala 2022. The American star donned a copper dress of the Versace brand. But this time Blake Lively is pregnant and that doesn’t stop her from making a splash in a sparkly mini dress !

While she was pregnant just a few months ago, Rihanna consistently groomed his appearance during his public appearances. Proud of her round belly, the businesswoman dared extravagant looks as she explained in an interview with Vogue US magazine. Chanel pink puffer jacket, skin-tight and very transparent jumpsuit or the famous transparent babydoll during the Dior fashion show, Rihanna did not have cold feet!

> Find Rihanna, Blake Lively, Kate Middleton… the most stylish celebrity pregnancies

Photo credits: Getty Images