PHOTOS – Britney Spears pregnant at 40: who are the men in her life?

Britney Spears crunches life to the fullest. Freed from her tutelage for almost five months, the 40-year-old artist has announced happy news, Monday, April 11: “I took a pregnancy test… Uh well… I’m expecting a baby“, she revealed on her Instagram account. A third child that the interpreter of Circus is about to raise with her longtime boyfriend and now husband of 28 years, Sam Asghari. In a relationship for almost 5 years, it is on the set of the clip Slumber Party, than the pop star and the seductive sports coach 13 years his junior, fell for each other. A “happy ending” that the many fans of the singer welcomed, not without emotion. And for good reason, on the heart side, Britney Spears has not always found the right shoe…

Charlie Ebersol, David Lucado, Jason Trawick, Justin Timberlake… Many suitors shared the life of the superstar, but few of them managed to give her the family life she always dreamed of. Mother of two young boys, Jayden James, born in 2006 and Sean Preston, born in September 2005, the artist founded a family with Kevin Federline in 2004. But due to “insurmountable disagreements”, the couple failed to find common ground and separated in 2006, then divorced in 2007. Deprived of joint custody of her childrenthe superstar only obtained visitation rights in 2008. Despite their painful break-up, the father of the family did not hesitate to defend Britney Spears in court recently.

Her iconic couple with Justin Timberlake

Difficult to evoke the pop star without returning to his first love. As early as 1999, Britney Spears and Jessica Biel’s companion formed one of Hollywood’s most iconic and popular couples. For almost two beautiful years, the two stars fell in love on the set of Mickey Mouse Club on Disney Channel at the end of the 1990s, lived a beautiful idyll, publicized by the world press people. But after two years of relationship, pop stars tear up on “fund of unconfirmed infidelity rumors”highlighted Closer. Rumors that Justin Timberlake addressed in his famous music video and title, Cry me a river.

