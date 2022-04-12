PHOTOS Britney Spears pregnant: discover its physical evolution since Baby one more time!

Britney Spears has gone through various physical changes in her career. From her biggest successes to her disappointments, through her third pregnancy, discover the evolution of the singer thanks to our slideshow.

At 40, Britney Spears announced the news she had been waiting for the most. In a few months, the singer and her companion Sam Asghari will become parents! A third child for Brit Brit and a very first for Sam Asghari who will discover the joys of fatherhood at 28 years old. Discovery in the Mickey Mouse Club with Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears was just 11 years old when she became famous. But it was especially in 1998 that she met with worldwide success with the hit Baby one more time. Quickly qualified as a princess of pop, Britney Spears chained the music, like Sometimes, Oops! I said it again, Luckyor Overprotected.

2007, the descent into Hell

On the heart side, the star had a long love story with Justin Timberlake, then was married for only 55 hours with Jason Alexander, his childhood friend. It is near Kevin Federlin that she will know the happiness of being a mother twice, of Sean Preston born on September 12, 2005 and Jayden James born on September 12, 2006. divorce was pronounced in July 2007, a few months after Britney Spears’ famous head shave.

The starlet then multiplied the romantic relationships, until meeting real stability with Sam Asghari. It is near this sports coach that Britney celebrated the end of her guardianship, after having lived for years under the yoke of her father, James Spears. Discover without further delay the physical evolution of Britney Spears thanks to our slideshow above!