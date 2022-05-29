PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid, Marina Foïs… They turn heads

The race for the Palme d’Or continues! After a rock’n’roll wind blew on the Croisette with the out-of-competition presentation of the biopic Elvisthe competition was once again in full swing this Thursday, May 26, 2022. Already winner of the Cannes Film Festival with his film A family matter in 2018, Horokazu Kore-Eda Hirokazu presented his award at stake. For this 75th edition, the South Korean director signed his big comeback with The lucky stars, a road trip unusual and unexpected in which actors Kang Ho Song, Dong Won Gang, and Doona Bae are cast. For this preview, the whole cast had put on their thirty-one.

But before climbing the steps of the mythical Palais des Festivals, the photographers carefully scrutinized the arrival of the first celebrities. Both comfortable on the red carpet, Bella Hadid has for the umpteenth captured all the goals. In a long vintage cut-off white dress signed Tom Ford for Gucci, the sister of Gigi Hadid unveiled her dream line. But another big name in fashion also hit hard. In a pleated pants and a crop top with silver sequins, Marina Foïs has once again honored the talent of Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the Louis Vuitton brand. However, Diane Leyre quickly stole the show. In a powder pink dress with an imposing petticoat and laced corset in the back, Miss France 2022 confirmed her status as the most beautiful woman in France. Enough to offer a magical and glamorous ascent of the steps!

Cannes 2022: a breathtaking 75th edition

The days go by and look alike on the Croisette. Since the beginning of the festivities, celebrities compete in elegance and stunning outfits to capture the attention of photographers. At 64, Sharon Stone continues to put the Festival at her feet. When she’s not putting on a show in a strapless ruby ​​green dress with an impressive train, the American actress is more captivating than ever in a long sequined red dress. A slit dress which also attracted the favor of divine Shakira in a tight black outfit and Eva Longoria shining with a thousand lights under the flashes of the photographers.

The French charm has also had its small effect on the Côte d’Azur. In competition with the film The crimes of the future, Léa Seydoux confirmed her status as a fashion icon. Sometimes in a lace dress, sometimes in a bermuda suit, the Louis Vuitton muse continued chic and trendy looks. However, an emblematic figure of this cinematic event has struck again. To everyone’s surprise, Sophie Marceau made a flamboyant arrival during the 75th anniversary of the Festival. In a floaty red jumpsuit, the star of The party once again charmed the Croisette. For her part, Emmanuelle Béart was just as mysterious as she was angelic on the red carpet. Appearances that will remain in the history of the Cannes Film Festival.

