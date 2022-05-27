PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Diane Leyre (Miss France 2022) in a petticoat, she sublimates the Croisette!

This Thursday, May 26, Diane Leyre appeared in a wonderful outfit for climbing the stairs broker (The lucky stars), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda. Miss France 2022 was dressed in a petticoat, made of organza whose back was embellished with a lace-up corset. An outfit that gave her a magical look. For her first red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, the Parisian proudly chose a dress from Milla Dress, a Ukrainian designer. The pale pink and vaporous garment revealed the model’s right shoulder. To complete this fabulous look, Miss Île-de-France 2021 wore a signed jewelery set Nour by Jahanconsisting of a butterfly ring and a matching bracelet.

A dress that saved Diane Leyre’s first appearance on the Croisette. Miss France 2022 recounted her day in a logbook published on her Instagram account. The young woman still did not know how she would dress three hours before the beginning of the film presented by the Palme d’or 2018. “I don’t have a dress, everything I’ve tried so far is not working for me… It’s not at all what we had planned“, confided a bit worried the splendid brunette around 4 p.m. that day. Before adding with humor: “My biggest challenge will be to be dressed before the end of the film. The screening is at 7 p.m. and if I manage to be ready before 11 p.m., it would be a great miracle.“. Challenge met for the most beautiful woman in France 2022, who had tied her hair in a pretty low bun to complete this divine appearance on the Croisette.

>> PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Marina Foïs, Bella Hadid and Chiara Mastroianni compete in elegance on the red carpet

Bella Hadid intoxicating on the Croisette

Diane Leyre was not the only one to pull out all the stops on this tenth day of the Cannes Film Festival. Bella Hadid captivated photographers in a long white dress hugging her dream figure. Gigi Hadid’s sister wore a designer outfit Tom Ford for Gucci. The top model had already stood out, two days earlier, for the presentation of the film the innocent this Tuesday, May 24. She was then draped in a vintage Versace dress, from the archives of the Spring-Summer 1987 collection.

Photo credits: OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE