PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Shakira sublime with a simple but effective dress

A dress worthy of Hollywood actresses! For the screening of the highly anticipated biopic Elvis signed Baz Luhrmann at the Cannes Film Festival, this Wednesday May 25, 2022, celebrities once again pulled out all the stops ! If Emmanuelle Béart bet on a total white look set with light feathers, Shakira bet on sobriety. A bet that turned out to pay off more than ever for the Colombian singer. While we were not expecting this event, the charm of the wife of footballer Gerard Piqué very quickly operated on the Croisette.

For this rise of the four-star steps, the interpreter of the title WakaWaka has set its sights on the star dress for the red carpets of this 75th edition of the Festival. Barely arrived, Shakira made the flashes crackle by revealing her tapered legs under a strapless dress with a side slit. A highly glamorous and tight-fitting outfit that perfectly highlighted the voluptuous curves of the mother of the family. Just like Tina Kunakey, Shakira completed her look with a pair of high sheer organza gloves. Perched on ultra-chic sandals, the 45-year-old artist has made no fashion faux pas. Anxious to make a success of its appearance on the red carpet, Shakira opted for a slightly retro hairstyle. Her long blonde hair topped withan elegant blow-dry highlighted her luminous complexion and her necklace studded with fine diamonds.

PHOTOS – Cannes 2022: Emmanuelle Béart, Shakira and Lena Situation irresistible on the red carpet

The photographers no longer knew where to turn! For this new rise of the steps, the celebrities did not hesitate to take out their most beautiful gala outfit. After setting fire to the Magnum party, Kylie Minogue literally bewitched the Croisette. In a figure-hugging dress with a slight side slit, the Australian singer took femme fatale looks. If this evening dress seems very classic at first glance, a transparent lace came to dress her corset thus revealing a bra set with rhinestones. However, another star was ready to steal the show!

Since she arrived on the Côte d’Azur, Sharon Stone has attracted all eyes. On each of his red carpets, the sparkling blonde creates the event. After electrifying the red carpet in a ruby ​​green strapless dress with an impressive train while climbing the steps of the film The crimes of the futurethe 64-year-old actress bet on a highly rock’n’roll look. Statuesque in a flamboyant red slit dress, the star of the film Basic Instincts has confirmed her status as a fashion icon! And to pay homage to Elvis Presley, she didn’t forget to wear black sunglasses, adored by the King. Three days before the end of the Festival, the celebrities have not finished impressing us!

Photo credits: OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE