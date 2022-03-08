Photos: CJNG is the cause of barbarism in the Mexican soccer stadium

These are the faces of the gunmen who fought against the CJNG people during a soccer game in Querétaro, Mexico.

There is shock and outrage over a bloody fight in a mexican soccer stadiumoccurred during a match between the teams Atlas and Queretarowho left 26 injured; three of them are serious. According to information circulating on social networks, the authorities are investigating whether the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was the cause of this barbarism. One of the inquiries indicates that a drug dealer identified by the nickname betodedicated to fuel thefttook his assassins to the stadium to fight a local head of the CJNG that goes to the Atlas and is even part of the bar that follows them in every game throughout the country. Here the photographs of the assumptions gunslingers who participated in the trifulcto.

What happened in Queretaro?

The Corregidora Stadium It was the scene of a series of fights, which began in the stands, then moved to the field and spread outside the sports building. At first it was said that there were several dead, but the Governor of Queretaro, Mauricio Kuriclarified that this was not the case, that of the 26 wounded, 23 were hospitalized. He also described these unfortunate events as “a tragedy”.

“The balance of these events at the moment is as follows: 26 people who required hospitalization care: 24 men and 2 women. Of these, three have already been discharged, of the 23 hospitalized: three are serious, 10 delicate and the remaining 10 are not serious, “he said at a press conference.

To the criminal aggressors of the Corregidora Stadium: they will not go unpunished. I’m going to find you, because you don’t deserve to be on the streets. We will apply the law for all those responsible. pic.twitter.com/o2wpmP0p5X – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) March 6, 2022

“It is unacceptable that a tragedy like this, because it is despite not having deaths, and I repeat: it is a tragedy, because, although there are no deaths, we cannot say that it is not and we cannot allow it to be politicized.”

Witnesses to the brawl explained to the mexican policehours after the melee, that the bar known as the Resistance, which supports the soccer team Querétaro White Roostersand that leader Beto planned the attack against the people of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which is part of Barra 51 of the Guadalajara Atlas.

The red and black Atlas were leading 1-0 in the 60th minute when the match was interrupted, because the fight between fans invaded the basketball court. Suddenly everything turned into a pitched battle with sticks, bottles, tubes, chairs that were ripped from the stands and wires. The most suspicious of all this is that the police did not intervene, there were no security elements that could control the situation to avoid so much blood and cruelty. Entire families, including children, were trapped in the tunnels, where they sheltered.

A fan of Los Gallos stated that a local leader of huachicoleros (That’s what they call in Mexico the fuel thieves), he took his assassins and they were the ones who started the beating, as reported by the Mexican media. The fights were brutal and bloody. Social networks were filled with videos and photos showing people lying on the ground motionless and covered in blood.

It should be remembered that in November 2021 both bars had already fought in the Jalisco Stadium, it is precisely in that state where the CJNG has its base of operations. Back then a person from Querétaro was beaten to death, so what happened in March 2022 was a revenge.

