PHOTOS – Cristina Cordula, Amel Bent, Charlotte Casiraghi, Rihanna… take out the feathered dresses!

Cristina Cordula, Amel Bent, Charlotte Casiraghi or Rihanna… they dare to be original with ostrich feather looks. Practical and ultra-trendy, they stylize any type of clothing with chic and elegance!

Soft and light, feathers are everywhere this spring/summer 2022. And the stars are already loving them! Starting with the host of the show “the queens of shopping”, Cristina Cordula is infatuated with a light pink feathered jacket to attend the show at the Haute-Couture Giambattista Valli show – fall-winter 2022-2023 collection. By its material and its color, this jacket is stylish and very trendy! The Brazilian simply combined it with wide denim jeans that completely covered her high heels. The French actress, Isabelle Huppert was already falling for a top with black feathers on the occasion of the BAFTA Awards, on February 18, 2018. Very whimsical, she associated her already extravagant top with high-waisted sequin pants! She shines with a thousand lights.

On the side of the Monegasque elite, the daughter of Caroline of Monaco, Charlotte Casiraghi is transformed into Marilyn Monroe on the occasion of the 2018 edition of the Bal de la Rose. having the theme “the Roaring Twenties”the Chanel muse chooses a dress in feathered sheath and accompanied by a satin bow from the Parisian couture brand. She is just divine!

With her bun flattened and low, the New York actress, Olivia Palermo chooses a lace dress turquoise blue that she matches with a wicker basket and ostrich feathers during the Giambattista Valli fashion show, July 4, 2022. A dress that fits her like a glove! A few days before, it was the singers Amel Bent and Rihanna, then pregnant, who exhibited theeur baby bump through feathers. RnB icon is ultra hot in a fushia dress with feathers and sponge that highlights its forms. She adds her hand-carried turquoise blue feather baguette bag. As for Amel Bent, she caused a sensation in a two-tone feathered dress combined with a pair of low-heeled mules to go to the Giambattista Valli fashion show – fall/winter 2023 collection, on March 7, 2022.

