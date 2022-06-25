PHOTOS – David Beckham, Guillaume Canet, Justin Timberlake…all at the Dior Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Show

The page of the pandemic is turned and Fashion Week shows are once again becoming real shows with the public! After the parades of the AMI Paris or Louis Vuitton brands where the couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had already caused a sensation, the stars went to the colorful and springtime show signed Dior – men’s ready-to-wear spring/summer 2023 collection in Paris. David Beckham, Guillaume Canet, Orelsan and Justin Timberlake have joined the ranks of the front-rows in very different styles. Team sportswear or traditional?

To present this spring-summer 2023 collection, Dior represented the bourgeois childhood home of the talented designer Christian Dior. Located in Granville, this pink house has a large garden overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. An extraordinary spectacle. In sportswear style, Orelsan caused a sensation with a Dior hooded sweatshirt and denim Bermuda shorts. He accessorizes his outfit with high socks and white sneakers.

The couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel agree. The American actress loves beige cargo pants, very trendy this spring/summer 2022. She combines them with a white polo shirt with a buttoned collar as well as black pumps Dior – Slingback J’adore at 820€. Always in a casual and chic style, the interpreter of “Can’t stop the feeling!” meanwhile wears a beige jacket and gray straight pants that he wears with khaki boots. The director and actor, Guillaume Canet bets on leather bombers, Top Gun style.

> The stars at the Dior Homme Spring-Summer 2023 show

Photo credits: BERTRAND RINDOFF PETROFF / BESTIMAGE