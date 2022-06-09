PHOTOS. Diego Boneta acquires exclusive property in West Hollywood in Los Angeles

After almost a decade living in the US, where he emigrated looking for job opportunities, Diego Bonet would have acquired a property close to 600 square meters, in the neighborhood of West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

According to the Dirt page, whose editor-in-chief Mark David is a specialist in real estate and who began by having a store attended by celebrities such as Sofia Coppola and Benjamin Bratt, the property cost 3.9 million dollars, that is, about 80 million pesos.

The media indicates that the construction dates from the 20’s, having a modern and refined Spanish style.

“Inside, three bedrooms and four baths are spread over a little over 2,200 square feet of recently updated living space,” the article details.

“It comes complete with wide-plank hardwood floors, high wood-beamed ceilings, and built-in speakers throughout,” he adds.



Taken from the catalog



Taken from the catalog

Pool, a fenced in backyard and balcony overlooking the treetops is part of what is described in the listing.

The property did not go on open sale, because before that, Boneta decided to acquire it.

Read also: The new Adam Sandler film that is driving the public crazy and has taken away his fame as a bad actor

Diego, 31, was known worldwide for his leading role in “Luis Miguel: the series”, playing El Sol, which earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Platino Awards, which recognizes the best of Ibero-American cinema and television .

In 2009, after leaving Mexico, where he starred in the telenovelas “Alebrijes y rebujos” and “Misión SOS Aventura y Amor”, the actor left for the US where he landed a small role in the films “Pretty little liars”, “Mean Girls 2” and the “90210” series.

“The era of rock”, with Tom Cruise and “Camp of terror”, with Jocelin Donahue, was his international takeoff.

He is currently promoting “El padre de la novia”, a reversion of the classic from the 50’s and 90’s, where he shared credits with Gloria Estefan and Andy García. The film will premiere next week on HBO-Max.

Read also: Paulina Goto will denounce the Uber driver who put her in danger

rad