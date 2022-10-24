PHOTOS – Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, Beyoncé and Jay-Z… These couples that last

Some stars live the perfect love. Since the formalization of their couples, the latter are happier than ever. Discover these personalities in love as on the first day…

A popular adage says that love only lasts three years. Only, among some celebrity couples, everything suggests that it lasts longer than that. Although some stars divorce following various differences, others, on the contrary, remain united despite the trials of life. In this case, one can easily think of the presidential couple. Indeed, the beginnings of the couple between Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are now known to all.

As a reminder, the two lovers saw each other for the first time at La Provence college, where the current President of the Republic was studying and where his wife officiated as theater teacher. Very quickly, they fall in love and become a couple many years later. Since the formalization of their idyll, the presidential couple – who recently celebrated their 15 years of marriage – constantly displays an unfailing complicity. They never fail to address a few tender gestures during their public appearances. But, fortunately, it is not the only couple that lasts through the years. The couple between Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni is also a good example since they regularly share beautiful secrets about their love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: a couple that made history

Following the success of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé met rapper Jay-Z. From then on, and after having recorded a first duet together, the two stars have been seeing each other a lot, without formalizing their relationship in broad daylight. It was not until 2002 that they confirmed their romance thanks to the clip Bonny & Clidethen to Crazy in Love. Married in 2008, they gave birth to three children (Blue IvyRumi and Sir Carter) and live their love in broad daylight. Despite rumors of infidelity, they remain united and have become one of the most famous couples of recent years.

Photo credits: Stephane Lemouton / Bestimage