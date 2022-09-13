PHOTOS – Emmy Awards 2022: Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Selena Gomez… The most beautiful long dresses of the stars

The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony was in full swing on Monday, September 12, 2022. Like every year, this evening rich in emotions mixed rhinestones and stars in Los Angeles. From Zendaya, the night’s big winner, to Amanda Seyfried, here are all the best looks from the night.

It rewards the best series and the best actors of American television. It is none other than the Emmy Awards ceremony. Gathered in Los Angeles, the most talented Hollywood actors and fashion icons such as Selena GomezZendaya or even Reese Witherspoon caused a stir during the event with their sublime long dresses. With their colorful and glamorous hairstyles and looks, they made viewers dream.

In rhinestone dresses or in a total look, the stars once again lit up the red carpet on Monday September 12. Conversely, the Lancôme Zendaya muse chose a black evening dress to attend the event. A strapless dress by Valentino that highlights its dream body. Naturally trendy, the 26-year-old actress loves a very high ponytail. A glamorous result that works well.

Conversely Selena Gomez shines brightly with a long sequined dress by Celine. American singer known through television programs broadcast on Disney Chanel looks stunning with an off-white halter dress. Very airy, her dress gives her a fluid silhouette. Ditto for Reese Witherspoon who put on the show in her fully embellished Armani Privé dress adorned with over 210 carats of Tiffany & Co aquamarines.ornament Show” is chic and elegant at will!

From the drama series Squid Game at Euphoriathrough the series Stranger Things… this American-style show kept the actors spellbound throughout the evening. This is notably the HBO series Succession who was elected best drama series while the Korean series Squid Game received a best actor award for its main performerLee Jung-jae.

