PHOTOS – Fashion Week 2022: Heidi Klum, Lila Moss and Kendall Jenner… they are doing their show in New York!

From September 9 to 14, 2022, New York opens the ball for Fashion Week. In addition to the catwalks, the stars who come to attend the fashion shows do their show in the front row, such as Emily Ratajkowski in a patterned dress or even Bella Hadid and Lila Moss in silver… a look back at all the most beautiful looks of the stars.

The month of September rhymes with Fashion Week and traditionally begins with New York to unveil the first spring/summer 2023 collections. Among the top models, stars of international renown invite themselves to the catwalks of fashion shows such as Emily RatajkowskiBella Hadid, Lila Moss and Kendall Jenner. Survival blanket style for Bella Hadid or in F1 pilot style jumpsuit for Gigi Hadid, the iconic duo hasn’t finished surprising their fans at the fashion show organized by Vogue magazine on September 12, 2022. Extravagant looks that command attention.

More versatile, denim is a must on models as well as distinguished guests. As shown by Karlie Kloss, the model from Chicago is seduced by the essential t-shirt and light jeans combo. In addition, she accessorizes her look with a Celine bag carried over the shoulder – Triomphe bag available from €2,800. An inconsiderate fan of fashion like his parents David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn ditches his flashy blazer jacket for light blue jeans and a white t-shirt during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2022.

Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, Kate Moss and Lila Moss in silver!

It must be said that Fashion Week has its futuristic visions of upcoming trends, enough to inspire more than one. For the occasion, Bella Hadid is camouflaged under a voluminous metallic dress survival blanket style at the Vogue show at New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2022. The it-girl adds to this a plated and “wet” bun. As for Kate Moss, she reveals herself in a silver suit set which she accessorizes with a tote bag bearing her initials KM in the streets of New York. Ditto for her daughter Lila Moss who parades for Vogue in a metallic dress. For her part, the tennis player Serena Williams wears the oversize: a blazer juxtaposed with a long silver dress that almost touches the ground. No doubt, they make their show!

