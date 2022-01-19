photos for 18 years



Kate turns 40: the important birthdays of 2022

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway turns 18, in fact she was born on January 21, 2005. And in the official photos taken for the age of majority she is identical to Kate Middleton who turned 40 years old.

The Princess identical to Kate Middleton

The Norwegian Royal House has published official shots of Ingrid Alexandra of Norway on the occasion of the his 18 years. The Princess has grown up and is preparing to take an ever more active part in the life of the Crown. Hence the choice to portray her in a very formal way, but choosing contemporary looks and poses that seem to be inspired by Kate Middleton. Also because the similarity between the Duchess of Cambridge and the future Queen of Norway is remarkable, especially now that she has grown up.

Ingrid Alexandra, photos for the 18 years

The shots were made by the photographer Ida Bjørvik and portray the Princess in his office inside the Royal Palace. Ingrid Alexandra is seated on a white sofa, in a light, bright and modern room, as if to symbolize the freshness of the new generations of the Royal Family.

The girl smiles at the camera and her pose is composed, hands in her lap and legs crossed (an attitude that Queen Elizabeth would never have allowed). Ingrid is comfortable in front of the lens and also demonstrates a certain firmness, a sign that alludes to her future role as Sovereign.

The choice of look is also interesting: no skirts or bon ton dresses, probably judged too retro for an 18-year-old although she belongs to the Royal Family. Ingrid Alexandra wears an elegant navy blue trouser suit, the color chosen by the Crowned Heads for this winter, and a white blouse.

At the age of 18, the Princess will take on new titles and positions that are the first step towards the throne. Although the next few years will all be dedicated to his training. The granddaughter of King Harald and Queen Sonia is engaged in various disciplines, including military training. In fact, when she is Queen she will be in charge of the Armed Forces. The latter to honor his 18 years, 21 January at 12 will fire from all the barracks 21 blanks.

Due to the pandemic though the celebrations will be postponed. Neither the gala dinner at the Palace nor the event that the government usually organizes on these occasions will take place in the new Deichman Bjorvika library in Oslo.

Who is Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Ingrid Alexandra is the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, thus second in line to the throne. He is the grandson of the current Sovereigns of Norway. He has already participated in numerous Court events and every year he appears on the balcony of the Royal Palace on May 17th, the Day of the Norwegian Constitution. On 12 February 2016, the Princess served as the last torchbearer at the II Winter Youth Olympic Games held in Lillehammer.