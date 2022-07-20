Photos from Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘wedding’, celebrated at 2 a.m. in Las Vegas

The reality star created a surprise by revealing on her Instagram account, on April 6, the photos of her fake wedding ceremony with Travis Barker in a local chapel. They have since married for good.

“Found this in my photo album,” she casually captioned an Instagram post. Kourtney Kardashian surprised everyone on Wednesday April 6 by revealing photos of her fake wedding ceremony with musician Travis Barker in Las Vegas. They celebrated their real union in a small committee, on Sunday, May 15 in Santa Barbara.

A more solemn union after the April evening, a bit watered down, it seems. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the only chapel with a Elvis and got married (without getting a certificate), she continued. Perfection is achieved through practice.”

A $200 ceremony

The couple thus offered a funny getaway after the evening of the Grammy Awards, Monday, April 4, on an idea of ​​Travis Barker. On the menu, a ceremony celebrated by an Elvis look-alike (played by a certain Dean Diamond), a “Love” sign, a laugh, perfectos and a shower of kisses. In the photos published by Kourtney Kardashian, she appears wearing sunglasses, wearing a vintage Versace yellow bustier, a bouquet of red roses in her hand.

We also see the forties lying on the floor of the One Love Wedding chapel, laughing, or even posing with the one who has been her companion since January 2021. A ceremony whose cost would amount to 199 dollars ( 182 euros). What does it matter if the couple’s marriage was not “legal”, as an anonymous witness later told TMZ. Behind the scenes, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are already planning his real union … and his many celebrations.