Photos from the set of “Barbie” are leaked and Margot Robbie looks exactly as we imagined

Margot Robbie looks fabulous as Barbie, the spoiled doll of the old generations, the 31-year-old actress will play the blonde doll that continues to fascinate millions of girls around the world, this time a couple of photos were leaked in which Margot looks a pink outfit and platinum hair. Filming takes place in London.

Warner Bros. revealed the first official look at the Australian actress months ago, and a few days ago it was Ryan Gosling’s turn, who will play Ken.

Gosling, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today, was an Oscar nominee for “Half Nelson” (2006) and “La La Land” (2016).

The actor will pair with Robbie, who is another big name in American cinema right now.

Nominated for an Oscar for best actress for “I, Tonya” (2017) and for best supporting actress for “Bombshell” (2019), Robbie will also produce the movie about Barbie.

Fate wanted Margot Robbie to play Barbie

The film project about the famous doll has been in development in Hollywood for years.

In the first place, it was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to deal with this film adaptation.

In 2016 it became known that Amy Schumer was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and who was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough, for her eccentric personality and for not conforming to social conventions.

The following year, Schumer gave up this tape due to scheduling problems.

In July 2017, Anne Hathaway entered the scene and was in talks with Sony to replace Schumer.

The studio later delayed the release of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.

However, Sony’s deal to bring the character of Barbie to the cinema expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros to partner and bring this feature film to life with a different approach than the initial project.

Gerwig and Baumbach are two of the most admired personalities of current independent cinema in the United States and have worked together on several occasions.