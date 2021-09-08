For the “Only Murders in the Building” series

Actress and singer Selena Gomez gave her fans a nasty scare. Last week she was seen covered in blood and in handcuffs being taken away by the NYPD. At the time the girl was wearing a white turtleneck sweater, hoop earrings and a disheveled tail.

It is actually a scene from the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building”. The comedy series, created by Steve Martin with John Hoffman, began filming last summer, but the release date is not yet known. Even the details on the plot are few: the story revolves around three strangers passionate about true crime (ie stories of crimes that really happened) who will find themselves involved in one of these stories.

There are some rumors that Selena would have started dating Aaron Dominguez, filming partner on the set of the series. Gomez denied everything: “I think this interest is only there because I’m young, the older I get and the less attention it gets. It’s part of the job, but I don’t like it very much ”.

Selena Gomez arrest: photos from the set of “Only Murders in the Building”

After 10 years in music, Selena Gomez, author of hits like “Love you to love me”, “The heart wants what it wants”, “Wolves” and “Fetish”, is thinking of retiring from music. The film career seems to be the one that best suits her, which began years ago with Disney’s “The Wizards of Waverly”. The motivation? “With singing it seems like it’s never enough for people, and I don’t get taken seriously,” Gomez snapped.