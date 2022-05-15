PHOTOS – Gigi Hadid, Laeticia Hallyday, Meghan Markle… They adopt the Top Gun style.

Gigi Hadid, Laeticia Hallyday, Isabella Kidman Cruise, Meghan Markle…the stars are starting now aviator style, Top Gun style. Tom Cruise will present the second installment of the cult film “Top Gun: Maverick”, in Cannes, May 18, 2022. A tribute will be paid to him on this occasion, before the film is released in theaters a week later. This film, which brought in 177 million dollars on its release in 1986 in the United States and more than 353 million worldwide, is one of the cult films, with a universe and looks copied, recycled, revisited by several generations. . Bomberscargo pants or even one of the iconic models of Ray-ban glasses are among the essential accessories adopted by all. this spring-summer 2022. And the stars are not left out.

At the start of the summer period, Isabella Kidman Cruise made a discreet appearance in a Top Gun t-shirt, in support of her father. Hailey Bieber Baldwin, Justin Bieber’s wife had already opted for the cargo pants and khaki Top Gun style on May 4, 2022, followed closely by supermodel Bella Hadid who fell for similar but leather pants in New York City on May 10, 2022. Gigi Hadid’s younger sister accessorized her outfit a superb yellow jacket with patches.

But to totally look like Tom Cruise, you must first shop the iconic bomber jackets. This is THE essential piece of the aviator look, worn both at high speed on your motorcycle and on an aeronautical mission. The Ikks muse, Laetitia Casta fell for an aviator jacket in skin at Disneyland Paris. Bella Hadid has chosen the short and trendy version of the black bomber jacket At New York. Same color, same piece… for Kendall Jenner who tried to go unnoticed in her black oversized bomber jacket.

Top Gun style: find the stars and their aviator looks in our slideshow

Emmanuel Macron and Melania Trump in Top Gun mode

The current French president has also fallen for the Top Gun style since he swapped his two-piece suit for a casual and chic look for during his last election weekend in Le Touquet, Sunday April 10, 2022 He wore Ray-ban Aviator sunglasses as well as a navy blue cap from the French brand, le coq sportif to Touquet, Sunday April 10, 2022. In 2018, Emmanuel Macron was already betting on a Top Gun-style leather jacket. A very special jacket since it is one of the jackets worn by the pilots of the Patrouille de France – sold for €549. As for the former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, she bet on this aviator look in a cap and sunglasses, on August 29, 2017.

The Gotha and its Top Gun style glasses

The elite also fall for this style that has become cult. As early as 2016 Meghan Markle wore aviator glasses to go to her yoga classes. Military style jacket, small sneakers, look and character!

