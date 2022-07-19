PHOTOS Hailey Bieber, Chiara Ferragni … these stars match their make-up to their outfits, and it’s canon

As soon as summer sets in, we dare to go crazy in terms of make-up. And for this season, the stars announce the color: our make-up will match our outfit or nothing… The proof in pictures!

To find an emerging trend in fashion, nothing better than to analyze and decipher the looks of celebrities and influencers. And it also works on the beauty side! The proof, the it girls unveil the make-up trend for summer 2022. And if, like us, you’re a little tired of nude make-up, know that you will see life in color. And it’s crazy good! After unveiling the trendiest eyeshadow shades of the season, the stars show you how to wear them well this summer.

Hailey Bieber, Chiara Ferragni… the stars match their make-up to their outfits

Looking for an ultra-sharp fingerboard in no time? Do like the stars and match your eyes to your outfit. For a subtle and super glamorous touch, we are inspired by Hailey Bieber. The it girl and wife of singer Justin Bieber unveiled this weekend mesmerizing beauty. In addition to her luscious mouth – which she has the secret to make her lips naturally fuller – the it girl has sublimated her cat eyes with a line of brown eyeliner, a stroke of mascara and a touch of eye shadow green. Deposited in the hollow of the eye and slightly stretched outwards, this touch of color brings a mysterious side to her look. The little extra? This green matches her Versace dress! And she proclaims loud and clear her love for this original color on her Instagram account with 46 million followers: “I love this avocado break”, she writes.

@haileybieber

It didn’t take long to discover this tip about Chiara Ferragni. The Italian star of influence preferred on his side accentuated the harmony between her outfit and her make-up. We find the turquoise blue of her miniskirt on all of her eyes. The Italian uses a turquoise blue eyeshadow on the whole of her mobile and fixed eyelid and also below the eye. She goes frankly, in full 80s, but the result is quite nice. And you? What colors are you going to try?