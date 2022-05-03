PHOTOS – Hair: the most beautiful short haircuts of stars to copy according to their morphology

Charlene de Monaco, Alessandra Sublet, Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham, Léa Seydoux or Emma Watson… they all fell for short hair at least once! An assumed style that knew bring spice to their look but also assert their personality. If on paper this trendy haircut is all good, it can be scary and many do not dare to take the plunge. It’s hard to say yes to scissors when you’ve spent your life with long hair.

However, once the hair is short, it is difficult to resolve to regain its length. And for good reason, the short cut is the assurance of being on top in all circumstances, it’s easy to do your hair in the morning, an incredible time saver when you get out of bed, a way to assert your femininity and play with your style without overdoing it. The good news ? There is a short cut for all morphologies, so no more reason to say no!

> Get inspired by the most beautiful celebrity short haircuts

What short haircut according to the shape of my face?



If you have a round face like Michelle Williams: to bring structure to a round face, opt for a pixie cut with tapered locks in the forehead. This contribution of material will make it possible to refine the curves of the face.

If you have a square face like Keira Knightley: we soften the assertive structure of the square face with a so-called boyish short haircut. All the volume will be concentrated on the top! To bring even more matter, we can play on coloring such as balayage or ombré.

If you have a long face like Sarah Jessica Parker: we have fun with a voluminous and asymmetrical pixie cut to slightly balance the “elongated” side of this morphology. We avoid thinning the wicks which will have the opposite effect!

If you have an oval face like Emma Watson: it seems that it is the ideal face shape since everything suits him! Here we let loose, very short, tapered locks, maxi or mini bangs, gradient or bob effect… The only limit could be your imagination.

Should you adapt your short haircut to your hair type?

Whether straight, thin, curly, textured or thick, it’s always best to match your haircut to your hair type. Why ? To favor a visual harmony but also to allow you to take care of it without problems. For example, curly hair requires a different cut than straight hair. The material effect and the lengths do not fall in the same way. For curly hair, prefer to play on a high volume, which will bring pep to the cut and illuminate the features! Straight hair will play on an effect of locks framing the face, to refine the features and bring suppleness to the cut.

How do I maintain and style my short haircut?

If you want it to remain perfect, the short cut must be maintained! The visit to the hairdresser must be regular. We go there about once every three months (maximum). On the care side, it’s the same, since the short cut is noticeable, it is better to pamper your hair. Don’t hesitate to revise your beauty routine by adding care oils like the Orofluido Argan Oil Elixir from Revlon. We put on fixative sprays like Maria Nila’s Styling Spray to guarantee it hold. We shampoo but above all we moisturize with masks and conditioners rich in repairing active ingredients.

To add a nice finishing touch, you can opt for styling accessories such as barrettes (which are back in fashion), headbands, headbands or even head jewelry for a festival look all summer long. As you can see, adopting a short haircut requires care… and a small budget!

Photo credits: Norbert Scanella / Panoramic / Bestimage