photos – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, bring back the overalls! the don’t look up the actress wore a white pair of the popular 1990s outfit while out with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York on Sunday, July 24, as seen on THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her elegant jumpsuit over a blue suit that matched her sandals. She also wore a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jennifer accessorized her look with two necklaces, including a turquoise stone pendant. She was carrying a brown leather bag on her walk with her husband of almost three years. Cooke was dressed in a short-sleeved white T-shirt, a pair of tan jeans, black sunglasses and tennis shoes as he strolled with his beautiful wife.

The married couple did not bring their five-month-old baby on their walk through the Big Apple. Jennifer and Cooke have yet to reveal the name and gender of their first child, born in February 2022. However, Ellen Degeneres it was leaked that Jennifer’s baby is a boy in May.

Since giving birth, Jennifer has been extremely secretive about her life with a newborn, keeping the little one out of the public eye. Jennifer and Cooke weren’t first seen together after the baby was born until early April. last year the X Men First generation The actress swore she would keep her baby private and out of the spotlight.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as possible,” Jennifer explained in an interview with toilet room. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like it starts with not including them in that part of my job.