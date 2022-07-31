PHOTOS – Jennifer Lopez on honeymoon in Paris: discover the most beautiful looks

It is undoubtedly about the most publicized honeymoon of this 21st century. After their highly anticipated wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took the direction of Paris to celebrate their union. If emotion and romance were bound to be in the air in the city of lovethere is something else than the interpreter ofOn the Floor did not forget to take with her: her sense of fashion. At each of his appearances on the steps of the Hôtel de Crillonwhere she was staying with her husband, J. Lo triggered calls from the paparazzi and the crackles of their cameras. The goal of this frenzy: to hope to capture colorful dresses and sophisticated outfits of the Latin bomb.

Honeymoon requires, the Affleck couple lent themselves to the game of Parisian tourism. Visiting the Musée de l’Orangerie, Jennifer Lopezthe iconic handmade Dior Book Tote bag, appeared in a sublime electric blue shirt-dress, signed Alexander McQueen. At his side, the interpreter of Batman chose the same tones as his beauty with a sky blue shirt. Visiting the Sephora perfumery on the Champs-Élysées on Monday July 25, J. Lo opted for a pale pink blouse with puff sleeves as well as light jeans. A casual look that the star has enhanced thanks to a pair of wedge sandals.

>> PHOTOS – Jennifer Lopez on honeymoon in Paris: her most beautiful outfits

A family honeymoon

For their getaway to the Louvre, the beauty has once again bet on her faithful pair of blue jeans, associated with a black t-shirt with floral motifs. But it was especially during her birthday party that Miss Lopez left everyone speechless. Indeed, the 53-year-old beauty showed off her curves in a square-neck black dress, cut out at the hip. A sublime creation from the New York brand And Ochs. This Parisian stay, the couple wanted to share it with their respective children, Seraphina and Violet, the two girls that Ben Affleck had with the actress Jennifer Garnerand the twins of Jennifer LopezMaximilian and Emme, from his union with Mark Anthony. A real Parisian fairy tale that the international star is not about to forget.

