PHOTOS: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrate 10 years of marriage

Between Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, it’s a love story that holds and crosses time. The proof: the two super stars have been married for a decade. And it is precisely in honor of this anniversary that they exchanged beautiful declarations of love on social networks.

Justin Timberlake’s statement

On his Instagram account, the singer published a series of photos from his last ten years of marriage to Jessica Biel. We discover the much younger couple, eating a slice of cake, sharing a dish of spaghetti like Lady and the Tramp or harvesting.

Faced with so many beautiful memories, Justin Timberlake comments: “Ten years is not enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so beautiful human being!”

His post was liked by almost 1 million people in one day. Among the celebrities who have written to him is Beverly Mitchell, who played Jessica Biel’s little sister in Seven at Home. The latter comments: “I love you guys! Happy birthday to one of my favorite couples”.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Vow Renewal

Jessica Biel is not left out since she also took the time to post unpublished photos with Justin Timberlake. The actress commented, “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! I love you.” The actress posted a series of photos with her hubby including photos of his vow renewal. Indeed, this summer the couple chose to renew their vows in Italy for their 10 years of union. For the occasion, Jessica Biel has chosen to trust the designer Giambattista Valli again.

Recall that the couple got married in October 2012 in Puglia, Italy, after 5 years of relationship. Today the couple has two sons: Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (2 years old).