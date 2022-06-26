PHOTOS – Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Cruz Beckham…: rain of stars at the Kenzo fashion show

Fashion Week in full swing and many stars showed up this year in the City of Light! While the various fashion houses are presenting their spring/summer 2023 men’s collections this week, many designers have decided to surprise by presenting collections breaking gender codes. Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Parisian brand Ami presented a mixed collection at the foot of the Sacré-Coeur by highlighting its unisex designs on well-known silhouettes of the big screen, like Audrey Tautou. Rebelote this Sunday, April 26, the Japanese house Kenzo paraded men and women in stylized sailor outfits at the Lycée Carnot. An ultra-fashion crew that has brought a number of stars on board.

After having distinguished himself in a neon outfit alongside his illustrious father in front row from the Dior fashion show, Cruz Beckham made another remarkable and colorful appearance, jacket oversized motley on the back and glasses on the nose way Las Vegas Paranoid. Inseparable during this Fashion Week, it is once again hand in hand that Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake posed at the photo call. The 40-year-old actress made sure all eyes were on her as she tackled a stunning ensemble black bra/blazer and loose trousers houndstooth pattern. For his part, the interpreter of Cry Me a Riveropted for an alliance of blue and khaki, in perfect harmony with the DNA of the Japanese house.

>> PHOTO – Cruz Beckham, Jessica Biel, Eddy de Pretto… Red carpet at the Kenzo fashion show!

Jaden Smith, Jenaye Noah… A string of star children at Kenzo

Modern label par excellence, Kenzo has made the give pride of place to youth for this last parade. Jaden Smith caused a sensation in a full camouflage look Grey. For her part, Jenaye Noah, model and daughter of Yannick Noah and the English top Heather Stewart-Whyte, bet on sobriety with a baggy gray and an open shirt oversized. The succession is assured !

Photo credits: Veeren-Christophe Clovis / Bestimage