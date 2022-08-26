PHOTOS – Kate Middleton, Alexandra Rosenfeld, Jennifer Lopez… Discover their most beautiful sports outfits

Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber or Alexandra Rosenfeld release their most beautiful sports outfits. From the pair of trainers to the jogging set, the stars are sublime… even when it comes to multiplying the physical efforts.

To go to the gym or to come back, the stars are always so stylish! With a tie-dye jogging set and her Nike sneakers like Jennifer Lopez or in a technical jacket like Kate Middleton who is taking part in a rugby training, stars and crowned heads multiply the sporting activities.

A central occupation in the life of Jennifer Lopez. The one who has just married for the second time with actor Ben Affleck goes several times a week to his dance class in Los Angeles. Jennifer Lopez occasionally sports in sports leggings which marries its forms perfectly when it is not a question of a oversized joggers like last January 27.

Ditto for American actress Eva Longoria, who loves her black jogging set – The giving movement which she associates with a pea coat and a pair of sneakers Adidas – Yeezy Boost Zebra available from €400 (depending on size).

Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner or Alexandra Rosenfeld: they favor technical clothing!

Salomon athletic trainers for Kendall Jenner or tennis set for Kate Middleton, there is something for everyone! More technical, these sports clothes are intended for very specific sports such as athletics or tennis. Proof of this is with Kendall Jenner who went to the gym wearing cycling shorts and a sports bra on August 16. As for Alexandra Rosenfeld, the former Miss France 2006 practices yoga in color spotted leggings.

