PHOTOS Kendall and Kylie Jenner: their make-up collaboration arrives in France, and it’s really hot

Do you dream of shopping the collaboration between Kylie Jenner and her sister Kendall for her beauty brand? Get ready, Kendall + Kylie 2.0 is coming tomorrow!

No need to introduce yourself the brand of the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. And for good reason, in a few years Kylie Cosmetic has become an empire making the founder one of the youngest billionaires in the world. Faced with the success of her brand, Kylie Jenner continues to accumulate collaborations: Balmain, the Grinch, Kris Jenner or with his daughter Stormi. The latest? A second chapter with his sister Kendall Jenner two years after the success of a first drop…

What does the collaboration between Kendall and Kylie Jenner have in store for us?

Released on April 6 in the United States, the collaboration “Kendall + Kylie 2.0” is already a resounding success. It must be said that with its lilac tones, this capsule collection intoxicates us with spring freshness. In addition to being trendy and super instagrammable, it contains the essentials of the make-up kit: a palette of 18 matte eyeshadows in neutral and summery tones, a highlighter palette, blushes, a gloss and 3 lip pencils perfect for recreating the stars’ trick for luscious lips.

Where can I find the “Kendall + Kylie 2.0” collection?

But then where to get this limited edition collaboration in France? Simply at Nocibé. “Kendall + Kylie 2.0” arrives tomorrow on the brand’s website distribution and in some points of sale in France. But beware, it will only sell the 3 best-sellers of this collection. You can therefore get the famous palette of 18 shades available at €59.90, the gloss at €18.90 and the kit of three lip pencils for €39.90. Something to sublimate her lips and her gaze like the Jenner sisters.

