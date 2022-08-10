PHOTOS – Kendall Jenner star of the new BOSS campaign

2022 is definitely a landmark year for Hugo Boss. After causing a stir in the Dubai desert last February to unveil its #BeYourOwnBOSS collection, the brand called on its star ambassadors to present its fall-winter 2022 campaign. For the first time in BOSS history, the famous British supermodel Naomi Campbell joins the cast alongside American model Kendall Jenner, world-famous American rapper Future and South Korean singer and actor Lee Min-ho. To complete this extraordinary cast, Tiktokeur No. 1 Khaby Lame is accompanied by Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini, German athlete Alica Schmidt and British boxer Anthony Joshua. It is in three different decors and in the colors of the brand (white, black and camel) that the pieces of the Boss fall-winter 2022 collection come to life. The BOSS Fall-Winter 2022 campaign is signed by one of the most talented photographers of the moment, Mikael Jansson.

Photo credits: DR