PHOTOS – Kim Kardashian caused a sensation with an exceptional bun

This August 24, Kim Kardashian joined part of the Kardashians for the launch of a range of products created by her half-sister Kylie Jenner. For this special occasion, the it-girl reiterates with her love for updos. But not just any…

Half bun, half ponytail… Kim Kardashian, the popess of extravagance pulled out all the stops this Wednesday, August 24. Already acclaimed during its appearance at the last Met Gala, the bun is definitely one of its favorite hairstyles. On the occasion of launch an Ultra Beauty store in West Hollywood of a new range of cosmetic products imagined by her half-sister Kylie Jenner, at the head of the Kylie Cosmetics brand, Kim Kardashian dared everything. If she knows how to be fancy in her quirky looks, as evidenced by her fully hooded appearance signed Balenciaga, she does the same for her hairstyles.

This time, the business woman dressed entirely in black has chosen a plated bun that she simply passes through her elastic… black. A hairstyle that leaves her platinum blonde lengths relaxed. In total black look, the Balenciaga muse did not fail to match her outfit to her accessories. And Kim Kardashian to wear her brand sunglasses Odeon cat available from €355.

© Backgrid USA / Bestimage

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner adopt the rolled up bun

Alongside Kim Kardashian, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner pass the Fashion code by wearing a chic and elegant bun. Unlike Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner was completely dressed in white and adopted another hair style from the same family: a high bun with a tousled effect.

As for the eldest, Kendall Jenner combined her futuristic dress with a mid-high plated bun that she just wrap around herself. Ultra-trendy, the trio proves to be decidedly inseparable, even in terms of fashion!

© Backgrid USA / Bestimage

Photo credits: Backgrid USA / Bestimage