PHOTOS Kourtney Kardashian: at 42, she displays an ultra-bright glow, (almost) without makeup

In the kardashian family, I ask for the eldest daughter! After all, it’s not just Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner who inspire us in terms of beauty. It must be said that42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian shows flawless skin. During the Oscars, on March 28, she shone on the red carpet in a Thierry Mugler dress at the ceremony, then later in vintage Dolce & Gabbana for the evening organized by Vanity Fair. Travis Barker’s girlfriend appeared with a wetlook hairstyle super stylish and fresh, perfectly plump skin which made everyone talk. The secret to this incredible complexion was revealed a few days later by her make-up artist.

Kourtney Kardashian, a beauty icon!

Since she is in a relationship with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian continues to electrify the red carpets. It must be said that for several seasons, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has become a real it girl. And not only thanks to her surprising wardrobe. By unveiling perfect skin at the 2022 Oscars, Kourtney Kardashian proves to us that she is also a beauty inspiration. The one who revealed her trick to us for styling a bob that pushes back, shows us that we can have a fresh and luminous skin whatever its age.

What’s the secret to Kourtney Kardashian’s flawless skin at the Oscars?

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Kourtney Kardashian unveiled a perfect glow. For the occasion, the star called on make-up artist Rokael and, more surprisingly, Noble Panacea, a high-tech skincare brand created by a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry (just that !). The secret to perfect glow is not a question of make-up, but of cosmetic care, expertly applied. Rokael started with the eye contour. An area that should never be neglected if you want a wide-awake and luminous look. Rokael simply used its ring finger by making circular and upward movements to smooth and drain the eye contour and to make the treatment penetrate well.

Then he applied The Absolute Intense Renovating Serum, one of the brand’s bestsellers, using a silicone applicator brush. A tool that is increasingly in demand in beauty. Why ? He has the knack of make the application homogeneous and precise. Once again, the make-up artist massages the skin using upward strokes. A simple gesture that wakes up skin cells. And to see Kourtney Kardashian’s perfect complexion, we are sure of the effectiveness of this skincare method. So whatever skincare brand you want to use, get inspired by the beauty tips of this make-up artist. Have a fresh and luminous complexion like the stars are right at your fingertips.