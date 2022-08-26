PHOTOS – Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian: sparkling mother and daughter in fuchsia pink costumes

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian bet on fuchsia pink. Dressed in a pink suit, the iconic duo of the series Keeping up with the Kardashians caught everyone’s eye when it launched a range of products created by Kylie Jenner.

Like mother, like daughter… Kris Jenner inspires Khloé Kardashian when it comes to fashion. Unless it’s the other way around? If Kim Kardashian went to the launch party for a new cosmetics line created by Kylie Jenner in West Hollywood in a all black look accented with a special bun, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian dared flashy pink for their costume as Carla Bruni, Isabelle Huppert, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis.

Coloring both clothes and hair like the singer Louane during the parade Paco Rabanne Haute Couture – fall winter 2022-2023 collection in Paris, pink is definitely everywhere in summer 2022.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian: two different generations who see life in pink

Whatever your age, pink is suitable for all. Witness Kris Jenner who, at 66, slipped into an embroidered costume set consisting of a suit jacket and pants. An oversized outfit that brushed against her silver pumps. To accessorize everything, Kris Jenner chose gigantic hoop earrings and a rhinestone mini bag.

Ditto for the eldest of the Kardashian siblings: Khloé opted for a fuchsia pink monochrome look. A flashy outfit made up of a blazer jacket with shoulder pads and stiletto thigh-high boots. Mom of little True Thompson 4 years old is a real femme fatale.

