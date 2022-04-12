PHOTOS – Kylie and Kendall Jenner: discover their trendy spring 2022 makeup collection

Nothing stops Kylie Jenner. In addition to her own make-up brand, her vegan skincare line Kylie Skin, the young mother who gave birth on February 7, 2022 unveils a new collaboration with her sister Kendall Jenner. Under the name of “Kylie & Kendall Collection”, the iconic half-sisters of Kim Kardashian have imagined a new make-up collection on sale in France on April 13, 2022. Nocibé has the exclusivity of the three best-sellers of this collection entirely dedicated to mouth and eye make-up . The Jenner sisters were inspired by the pastel colors that are very fashionable this spring season.

From pink, nude to much more pronounced colors…the palette of shadows, “Pressed Powder” offers 18 shades of matte shades. Rich in color, it can be just as suitable for a natural make-up during the day as for a more pronounced make-up in the evening. Among these 3 best-sellers, the reality TV sisters offer the palette Pressed Powder (at €59.90), a kit of 3 pink lip pencils (at €39.90) and finally the lip gloss (at €18.90).Very trendy for this spring/summer 2022, this gloss “wet” gives a plumped and shiny effect on the lips. Who says better ?

© Nocibe

© Nocibe

Photo credits: Nocibé