photos leaked of their last fight

Rumors continue to swirl about Gérard Pique and Shakira. Just recently, the press unveiled photos of the two stars in which they quarrel.

Gerard Pique and Shakira officially announced their separation this summer after more than 12 years of marriage. And these days, photographs of an intense discussion that the Colombian singer and Pique had in front of their two children have resurfaced, causing them to become a global trend.

In the images, they appear, in what could be their last vacation together, in full discussion in front of their children, Milan and Sasha Pique Mebarak, while enjoying one of their days off on a yacht before the controversy arises .

So far, there are no new legal moves between the famous, as it is expected that in the coming weeks the parameters under which custody of their children will be negotiated will begin to be discussed.

A rather complicated file, since the singer wants to settle in Miami, in the United States. It is important to remember that the marital lawsuit arises because the infidelity of the athlete with whom he is currently his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, is alleged.