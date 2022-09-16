PHOTOS Lip gloss: Amandine Petit, Jennifer Lopez … they succumb to THE trend of fall 2022

For decades, lip gloss was forgotten at the bottom of handbags. Its sticky texture, which sometimes pills, has not won unanimous support in the beauty sphere. But today the gloss is back in force in the beauties celebrities. Perhaps it’s thanks to the nostalgia of the 90s, and the resurgence of fashion and beauty trends from those years. Fendi, Victoria Beckham and Blumarine integrate it again on the catwalks. On the celebrity side, from Dua Lipa to Vanessa Hudgens via Amandine Petit, they all love it!

The gloss, this beauty product with dazzling success

Nostalgia has clearly taken over, the proof with the latest trends. And at the same time, there is a move towards more minimalist makeup. This is why the gloss has managed to return to the beauty glam celebrities. From 2020 to 2021, the Look Fantastic platform observed an 11% increase in searches for lip gloss. Both quick and easy to apply, lip gloss is the perfect product to enhance any look. Especially since since then, lip gloss formulations have improved. Say goodbye to the unpleasant stickiness. The formulations and shade ranges have really grown over the years, making lip glosses the perfect option.

Jennifer Lopez is one of the celebrities who have brought up to date the association of nude gloss with a brown pencil to offer this contrast reminiscent of the 90s. Hailey Bieber even made it her signature, taking the example of Naomi Campbell at the time. Jada Pinkett Smith, meanwhile, also adopted it in an ultra-desirable burgundy shade. Amandine Petit, Sonia Rolland, Jodie Turner-Smith… They sublimate all the lips with a gloss. So don’t expect this trend to go away anytime soon.

