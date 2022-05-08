PHOTOS – Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna… all fans of the trendy 70s corset this spring/summer 2022!

In lingerie, a dress or a top… the corset is making a comeback for this spring/summer 2022. A true accessory for the emancipation of women, the stars adopt it as a dress in its own right, with a skirt or trousers. Present unanimously in the Fashion Week fall/winter 2022 shows, it’s the trendy accessory to shop for the approaching summer season.

Formerly camouflaged and not very comfortable, this fashion accessory is modernized from year to year and it’s a success! Proof of this, Gigi Hadid dares the burgundy and vinyl corset signed Versace for the Met Gala 2022 ceremony on May 2. A real fan, the supermodel was already falling for a total white look including a jagged corset for her birthday party on April 23, 2022. She combined it with pants in the same material and added a touch of fantasy by accumulating dozens of colorful pearl necklaces. In the Hadid family, we now take little sister Bella! Like her eldest and model, Bella also loves the corset. At the Met Gala 2022, the 25-year-old model bet on the timeless and chic, black: especially with a leather corset and thin straps.

> All the stars adopt the corset

A rain of stars and a feast of glitter that Emily Ratajkowski is not ready to forget. Letting go of her Versace look she wore to the Met Gala, the new mom of newborn ‘Sly’ dons a satin green corset chartreuse mini dress at the after-party for the most upscale event of the year. She even loses her bright pink heel! The new face of Superga sneakers was already trendy at the 94th edition of the Oscars ceremony, on March 27, 2022. The beautiful brunette fell for a long orange open corset that she juxtaposed with a long black skirt.

The corset with conical breasts: Julia Fox imitates Madonna

We knew Madonna and her conical corset, Julia Fox pulls out the big game this time with a similar and modern piece. The Italian-American actress wears a Kenzo denim jacket with conical breasts at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022. A throwback that tickles our ears since she is the singer of “Like a Prayer” who wore it for the first time during his Blond Ambition Tour in 1983. Created from scratch by stylist Jean-Paul Gaultier, it will even become his own signature. Exhibited in 2015 at the Grand Palais in Paris, it contributes to erecting thea singer as a symbol of the liberated woman who assumes her body and her sexuality. A garment that has gradually appropriated the modern woman leaving behind a dark past.

Short or long… the corset is available in all its versions this 2022 season. You can find it in ready-to-wear stores such as Zara, Mango or Monoprix. The Miou brand is even transforming curtains into corsets this spring.

