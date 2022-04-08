PHOTOS – Makeup: Shy’m, Rihanna… long live the return of beautiful red lips!

The essential red lipstick is back in the spring/summer 2022 makeup trends! No more surgical masks that hide the mouth, say hello to bright or dark lipsticks. Shy’m, Rita Ora, Nicole Kidman or even Tina Kunakey… they all proudly adopt it. Both chic and elegant, red goes with everything and can be worn day or night! All shades are allowed to brighten up your smile! Very fashionable at the moment, red lipstick is making its mark comeback this season.

The proof is, the stars adopt it during the most beautiful ceremonies and even get confused on the red carpet! Shy’m, the big winner of Dance with the stars in 2011 plumps up her mouth with a sublime flashy and shiny red. Ditto for Sienna Miller who chose a bright red mouth with a matte finish. Vincent Cassel’s wife, Tina Kunakey falls for a bright red gloss that gives this wet effect and 100% glow ! The muse of the lingerie brand Cuup reiterates her gesture at Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2022. Or again her mouth is quite sublime!

© BEST_IMAGE

> Very trendy, red lipstick seduces all the biggest stars!

Mouth makeup: Dark lipstick is all good

Just look at Lady GaGa with her pretty matte red mouth at the Oscars in Los Angeles, March 27, 2022. When Chanel muse, Penélope Cruz, she bets on a duller color but which makes her charm, March 8 2022 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. It is undoubtedly the irreplaceable Rouge allure by Chanel. A dark red panel that seduces American stars at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The interpreter of “Closer”, the singer Halsey is divinely well burgundy lipstick at this annual festival! She even takes care to redraw her lips with a pencil of the same shade for long-lasting hold! Dua Lipa reproduces the same gesture at the Grammy Awards, April 3, 2022. Chic and sexy, she poses under the Hollywood spotlight with a superb burgundy mouth. A little trick to correct any lipstick smudges, consider using cotton swabs soaked in makeup remover. Simple and effective, nothing will escape them!

© Agency / Bestimage

> Very trendy, red lipstick seduces all the biggest stars!

Photo credits: BEST_IMAGE