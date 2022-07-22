PHOTOS – Manicure: how to wear chrome nails like the stars?

It is essential in 2022, in the streets and on the red carpets: the chrome manicure gives our hands a futuristic look thanks to its metallic reflections and its mirror effect. Find out how to adopt chrome nails like the stars.

Like Zendaya or Dua Lipayou fall for the “chrome nails” trend ? To be stylish to the tips of your nails, this is the big trend of the moment to follow. Like the craze for metallic effect makeup, gold, silver or colored metallic nails are invading glamorous evenings and social networks. It must be said that with this bling-bling manicure at your fingertips, it’s hard to go unnoticed.

Chrome nails are thus perfect for enhancing a simple outfit or enhancing a more elaborate look. Both chic and flashy, chrome manicure allows you to assert your style with class. In the evening or for a shopping spree, chrome nails catch the light and make their little effect. This manicure trend easy to matchand to achieve at home thanks to the right equipment is not about to be forgotten.

The trend of mirror effect metal nails

In vogue for several years, the mirror-effect metal manicure has flourished on the canvas and on the hands of celebrities, like Beyoncé or Gigi Hadid. This is the key trend of 2022, highlighted by Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards, or by Dua Lipa at the Grammy Awards. Often silver or gold , the chrome manicure also takes on colors thanks to the expansion of the varieties of pigments offered. Made using a chrome powder to be applied on the varnish, it seduces us with its ultra-modern reflective effect. On long nails in metallic claw mode or on short nails in a wiser version, the chrome manicure adapts to all desires.

How to apply the chrome effect on the nails?

Often silver, copper or gold, chrome nails also come in pink, blue, green or even metallic red. Rose gold, elegant and trendy, is particularly popular with it-girls. The whole thing is to choose a color of nail polish in the same tones as the chrome powder to be applied. The powder that gives the varnish this metallic finish can be used on both classic and semi-permanent varnish, on gel or resin. It is applied to dry varnish using a foam applicator similar to eyeshadow applicators.

How to make a chrome manicure at home?

To achieve your chrome manicure without going to the beauty salon, the first step is of course to prepare your nails. Once the nails have been cleaned, filed and the cuticles pushed back, start by applying a base coat. Then apply 2 coats of the varnish of your choice and let dry well. Using a foam applicator, rub your nails with chrome powder until you achieve the desired effect. Fix everything with a top coat and admire the result! Wondering how to get ultra-shiny silver chrome nails? Simply with black nail polish coated with silver chrome powder.

With what to wear a chrome manicure?

Chrome nails have the advantage of being able to be combined with a multitude of styles. To accessorize a rock look or to sophisticate a more classic outfit, they give a modern and glamorous final touch. Like Zendaya at the Oscars, you can match the color of the manicure to your outfit. Silver chrome nails to enhance the highlights of a silver sequined dress will look great. You can also play on contrasts by opting for a blue or green metallic manicure matched to a total black or white look. On a simple jeans-basketball outfit as much as on an elegant dress, the chrome manicure never goes wrong. Combined with nail art, the mirror effect metal trend can also be introduced with small touches on a french manicurechrome version or through metallic details added to a classic manicure.

Photo credits: WALTER / BESTIMAGE