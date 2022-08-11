PHOTOS Manicure: like Selena Gomez, fall for nails inspired by the Barbiecore trend

You couldn’t have missed this trend, because it’s been omnipresent since the sunny days have come to an end. One of the colors of summer 2022 is none other than… the pink. This ultra-radiant hue, available in several shades, has made its way onto the catwalks. Impossible not to have seen it on the parades – especially at Valentino – or even in the looks of celebrities. After having invaded the fashion sphere, pink has found its place in the beauty world. Everyone is snapping up pink this season, at so much so that a name has been given to this trend: Barbiecore. Translation: look like Barbie from head to toe. The film Barbie of Greta Gerwing with Margot Robbie in the casting scheduled for 2023 is undoubtedly for something. Just like Louane’s pink hair or Dua Lipa’s makeup.

Selena Gomez: her Barbie pink manicure caused a sensation on social networks

Playing it Barbie is the trend of the moment. And it didn’t take long for the internet to catch on to this emerging trend! On the make-up side, pink is available in blusher, eye shadow, lipstick… The choice is multiple to adopt the Barbiecore trend both in its beauty and in its look. Selena Gomez was also seduced by this trend but for her manicure.

Lately, searches for chrome pink nails have quadrupled on Pinterest. And on Instagram, there are many inspirations with an ultra-rich palette of pinks ranging from pastel to vibrant. So impossible for the singer, follower manicured nailsnot to succumb to this Barbie manicure. Her long-time nail artist, Tom Bachik, gave her a sublime soft pastel pink in the same shade as the real Barbie doll’s accessories – and yes, it’s all in the detail -. Not to mention the layer of shine on her long nails to perfect the look. A new perfect manicure to look like Barbie to the tips of your nails!

Barbie manicure: 5 ultra desirable inspirations to copy urgently

While scrolling on Instagram, the pink manicure has established itself as THE trend of the moment. Besides that of Selena Gomez, here is our top 5 best Barbie pink manicures to reproduce without moderation.