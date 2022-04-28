Photos: Mansion where Johnny Depp lost part of his finger is for sale Photo: Steve Helber/POOL

the renowned actor Johnny Depp is in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard after several accusations.

This situation began when the actress Amber Heard published an article in which he said that he had been a victim of domestic violence.

never named Johnny Depp in this statement but the actor decided to sue her for defamation and since then their divorce has been in the world news.

On the one hand, Amber Heard asks to be paid 100 million dollars in compensation for the aggressions received.

And on the other, Depp assures that he never hit her and asks her to give him 50 million dollars for everything that has happened with this trial.

In the last statements that were known, Johnny Depp indicated that his ex-wife had had a sexual affair.

To be exact, the actor said that Amber Heard had been in a threesome with the businessman Elon Musk and the model Cara Delevingne.

None of these celebrities has spoken about it or been called to trial after hearing the testimonies of several people.

Now, the former couple of actors is in a legal battle for their divorce and to clear their names.

And the Mansion where they once lived together is in sale.

Johnny Depp lost part of his finger in this mansion

In one of the statements he made Johnny Depp in the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard revealed that she had assaulted him.

The actor He said that she had thrown a bottle of liquor at him after a heated argument, which caused the cut and part of the amputation of his finger.

It was David Kipper, the actor’s personal doctor, who declared in favor of Depp and assured that he attended him when this happened.

held that Johnny Depp he was bleeding a lot when he got home and that he was the one who cured him. He also indicated that he had reviewed Amber Heard and she did not present any type of injury due to aggression as she had said in the trial.

Now, the mansion where these events occurred between the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is for sale by 40 million dollars, about 150 billion Colombian pesos.

This property is in the city of Gold Coast in Australia, and is known as Diamond Head. It has 18 hectares and 628 meters built.

Amir Mian Prestige is the company that is in charge of selling this mansion and published the photographs of the spaces of the house.

There are 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that the Mansion. Also a movie theater, gym, games room and a bar, where the incident of the Johnny Depp’s finger.

In the outskirts there is a tennis court that has an area of ​​400 m2 and which can be used as a heliport.

