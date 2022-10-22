PHOTOS: Megan Fox wears a teddy hat and a plunging neckline blouse

Controversial, enigmatic and beautiful, that’s right Megan foxwho on this occasion caused a furor on social networks by sharing a series of images in which she showed off her statuesque figure by wearing a blouse with a plunging neckline that revealed the attributes of the actress, who complemented her look with one of her already characteristic stuffed hats.

In fact, in several of his latest outfits, Megan fox He has used this type of accessories that give a winter touch to his most risky looks, which usually include fitted garments, typical of the style of dress of the person who starred in the music video of the song that Rihanna and Eminem sang in 2010.

At that time, Megan fox She was passing one of her best stages, in which in addition to being crowned one of the most sensual women in the world, she participated in various projects, always maintaining the image of a sexy young woman, the same one that she projected in “Diabólica Tentación”, one of the films who headed.

But this time, the way he caused a sensation Megan fox It was with a black outfit, which helped the reddish tone of her stuffed hat to end up standing out within the entire outfit, which consists of a black panties and a low-cut blouse in the same tone.

Although if you look carefully at the images published by the star, you will notice that the megan fox blouse It is actually a swimsuit that the actress uses as a blouse to rest on the seashore while reading a book from a hammock, in which she rests comfortably.

However, in some of the pics, we can also see Megan Fox show off her beauty directly from the sand, in which she had no qualms about lying down for the selfies she shared with her followers, who did not hesitate to fill her with compliments in which they highlighted how beautiful she currently looks.

