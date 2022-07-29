PHOTOS – Meghan Markle, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez… all the most beautiful bags of stars this summer 2022

Meghan Markle, Jlo, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid all the stars are bringing out their most beautiful range of tote bags for this summer 2022. In canvas or leather… zoom in on the most beautiful handbags of 2022 stars.

Meghan Markle, Victoria BeckhamJennifer Lopez… each season and especially in summer, the stars change their wardrobe and accessories. From a simple pair of heeled sandals to bags, they stay stylish on vacation by the sea or in town. Starting with Jennifer Lopez who is making arrangements on the other side of the Atlantic, in France. It is in the capital of love in Paris, that newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck spent their honeymoon. Carrying fuchsia pink and flowery dresses in her suitcases, the internationally renowned star does not fail to take her favorite bag model with her: the Birkin, one of the iconic pieces of the Hermès house. As soon as you arrived in Paris, the interpreter of “One de floor” pairs her electrifying red Birkin bag with a floral Oscar de la Rente dress. A few days later, Jennifer Lopez alternates with a water green Birkin bag this time. She has two more, one black and one white!

It is also in France that the Beckham clan takes the sun off the Côte d’Azur. Between Saint-Tropez and Antibes, the family enjoys their summer vacation on their yacht! But if there is one that stands out more than the others by its pronounced taste for fashion, it is inevitably Victoria Beckam. Leaving the Salins beach in St-Tropez, the ex-singer converted into fashion carries in his hands a shopping bag from the Goyard brand, this July 23 – Artois PM bag at €2,500. With its tote model, this monogram bag is large and practical!

For her official outing at the UN headquarters in New York, the Duchess of Sussex holds a black leather tote bag from the Mulberry brand in her hand on July 18 – Bayswater available from €2,273. Alongside her husband, Prince Harry, Lilibet’s mother and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor paired her bag with a two-tone jumpsuit similar to the dress worn by Kate Middleton at the film premiere Top Gun: Maverick.

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage