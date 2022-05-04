PHOTOS Met Gala 2022: Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid… the worst outfits of the ceremony over the years

Each year, personalities try to set the bar ever higher at the Met Gala, organized at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. If the event is thought out months in advance, some stars unfortunately miss the big day, with outfits that leave something to be desired.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and even Hillary Clinton, the personalities had all made the trip this Monday, May 2, on the occasion of the Met Gala, organized by the popess of fashion Anna Wintour, in New York. While the imposed theme this year was the American golden age of the end of the 19th century, certain stars, like Blake Lively, set the bar particularly high. The former star of gossip girl pulled out of the game by detaching her dress, revealing a long blue train live from the red carpet. What leave her husband Ryan Reynolds speechless at his creativity!

While Kim Kardashian starved herself for three weeks to fit into her dress borrowed from Marilyn Monroe, personalities compete every year in elegance and extravagance to stand out, for better or for worse.

Katy Perry’s chandelier dress, Kim Kardashian’s jumpsuit

In 2019, Katy Perry had been taken from an enlightenment by landing on the Met Gala red carpet with a dress in the shape of a giant chandelier, signed Moschino. Two years later, Kim Kardashian panicked on social networks by walking the red carpet wearing a Balenciaga outfit, which covered her entire body, including her face, prompting many Internet users to wonder how the ex-wife of Kanye West managed to find his way. Surprise effects are also the specialty of Jared Leto, who had the dark idea of ​​sporting a Gucci outfit in 2019, opting for his own handmade head as an accessory. Bold and scary.