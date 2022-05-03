PHOTOS Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner shocks internet users, Blake Lively dazzling… what not to miss

One more beautiful than the other. This year again, the stars played the game for the Met Gala evening. From Blake Lively to Jared Leto, via Emily Ratajkowski or Kylie Jenner, relive the highlights of the ceremony thanks to our slideshow.

Glamor was in the spotlight in New York on the night of Monday, May 2. Like every year – except in 2020 because of the health crisis – high society gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the traditional Met Gala. For this edition, the celebrities had the theme “Gilded Glamour”, or “covered in gold”. Like every year, Blake Lively blew the audience away with the theme to perfection. And it’s definitely not her husband Ryan Reynolds who will dare to say the opposite, whose admiration was drawn on the face at the moment of the transformation of the dress of his queen.

The Kardashian sisters were obviously present on the red carpet. And some have decided to stick to the theme, like Kim Kardashian who appeared on the arm of her companion Pete Davidson, in a dress in tribute to Marilyn Monroe. While other sisters of the clan preferred to opt for a more personal theme. This is the case of Kylie Jenner, who paid tribute to Virgil Abloh by wearing a wedding dress with a cap. On social networks, Internet users have not failed to criticize the choice of the young mother.

This is also the case of Kourtney, which did not really respect the imposed theme. Other stars obviously shone at the Met Gala last night, like Emily Ratajkowskibut also Cara Delevigne and his costume, without forgetting Jared Leto and its double Alessandro Micheleor even the popess of fashion Anna Wintourbut also Bella Hadid and his sister Gigi, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, bradley cooper, Elon Musk and many other celebrities. So as not to miss anything of this ceremony of Met Gala 2022see our slideshow above!