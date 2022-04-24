PHOTOS. Mía Rubín, daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín turns 17

Andrea Legarreta Y Erik Rubin they are very proud of the woman their daughter has become Minewho turns 17 today.

Through social networks, the host and the singer expressed their love for their daughter with emotional messages in which they list the qualities of the young woman who has already ventured into music at the hands of her father, the former Timbiriche.

Legarrera wrote an emotional congratulations for Mía that includes a list of good wishes.

“My beautiful. At what moment, sweetheart? My dreamed, longed for and desired little baby, she is already a 17-year-old girl. You are better than I dreamed… And believe me, I dreamed of you so much and for so long… And to witness the transformation of that beautiful and curious baby girl with bright eyes, in a strong, loving, grateful, kind, talented little woman who fights for her dreams, it has been magical. You deserve EVERYTHING good in life love, never doubt it. You deserve happiness, laughter , songs, dances, cuddling, respect, support… You deserve to live your life HAPPY, loving yourself and loving what you do… You deserve to enjoy and celebrate each of your moments. I have seen you grow and learn. I know what you love in life. You deserve to People around you who add to love and laughter. May they add to happy moments. Never stop dreaming and believing that everything you dream of is possible. I celebrate your life, love! Your beautiful existence, which gives meaning to my heartbeat. Congratulations Mia! Congratulations precious love! May it be as wonderful a year as I you are I am so proud to be your mom! I am SO happy to be!!! I love you infinite! Beyond time and life itself. #SiempreContigoYParaTi #SiempreJuntas #AmorEterno @miarubinlega God fill you with blessings always love.

Erik Rubín also expressed his love, his congratulations and made a recent of the things they have in common: the passion for music, dreams, travel, concerts, and food.

“Happy birthday beautiful @miarubinlega. You came 17 years ago to change our world and make us immensely happy. I love sharing life with you… Those eternal talks… Our passion for music, dreams, travel, concerts, food ufff. You are pure heart. ¡¡ How lucky will be the one who manages to conquer yours! You deserve the best, beautiful. I LOVE you deeply…Your Dad”.

This is how Mia Rubín Legarreta has changed

