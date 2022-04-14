PHOTOS – Michael Douglas, Beyoncé, Johnny Depp… These stars who have royal blood in their veins

They are actorssingers, animators or even former presidents of the United States and all have a common point. No, they’re not just famous. They also have royal blood that runs through their veins and so a family relationship with members of a royal family. Among these celebrities, Beyonce. The singer is the 25th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. How is it possible ? They simply have a common ancestor: Henry II, King of England between 1154 and 1189. Like Jay-Z’s wife, brad pitt is also related to Henry II, on his mother’s side. He is therefore also 25th cousin of the 95-year-old sovereign.

Just like her former husband, Angelina Jolie is related to Elizabeth II. They are 26th cousins. The actress is indeed the descendant of Philip II, who reigned in France from 1180 to 1223. For her part, Michael Douglas is a descendant of Edward III, King of England between 1327 and 1377. The American actor and the Queen are 19th cousins. Edward III is also the ancestor ofHilary Duff and of Johnny Depp. The ex-husband of Vanessa Paradis is the 20th cousin of the grandmother of Princes Harry and William and the actress her 18th cousin.

Celine Dion and Madonna are cousins ​​with Camilla Parker Bowles

Not all personalities are related to Queen Elizabeth II. Celine Dion is related to Camilla Parker Bowles. Both have a common ancestor. This is Jean Guyon du Buisson, a master mason of French origin, who lived in the 17th century. They are 9th cousins. Madonna is also a 9th cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall. They descend from a French carpenter, named Zacharie Cloutier. As for Hugh Granthe can boast of having a double royal lineage : Henry VII, king of England from 1485 to 1509, and Jacques VI of Scotland, king of the country between 1567 and 1625.

