PHOTOS – Nail Art: Audrey Lamy, ultra-trendy with her rainbow colored French manicure

Down to the tips of her nails, Audrey Lamy is ultra-stylish! With pastel and mismatched colors, the French actress’s manicure and sister of Alexandra Lamy looks like a real rainbow from afar this July 28th. Currently vacationing by the water, Audrey Lamy shows off her colorful new manicure in a story on his Instagram social network. Very popular for the spring/summer 2022 seasons, the French manicure is reinventing itself for the summer season: goodbye to the famous white lines and hello to an explosion of colors. Neon or pastel, all colors are prone to lend themselves to this folk game! Much appreciated by red carpet stars such as Kylie Jenner, it girl Gigi Hadid and Eva Longoria with her glittery French manicure at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival… this new manicure technique is a hit.

Regarding the nail color trends for this spring/summer 2022, you will have to make a difficult choice between tangy yellow, zesty orange, turquoise blue or pink, the star color of this summer. Don’t panic if you can’t make a choice, it is possible to select several colors of varnish for each nail!

Crazy about make-up, Audrey Lamy has loved cosmetics since her childhood, as she confided to gala.fr: “Like all little girls I believe, I stole my mother’s makeup to do my makeup secretly in the toilet.” and more particularly nail polish, of which she has an impressive collection in red-black and raspberry shades. Her favorite brands: Chanel, OPI, Essie, Kure Bazaar… because Audrey Lamy has her hands painted all the time.

French-manicure: how to do it yourself?

As for applying chrome-colored nail polish, the French manicure can be done yourself at home. No need to go through a beautician if you like manual activities! For this you just need a varnish nude or dew color and of several colored varnishes. After cleaning your nails well, take your file to define your favorite shape. Then apply your top coat varnish base. Get a fine tip brush or of special french manicure contour papers and place your colored varnish on the tip of your nail. Wait 20 minutes then when your varnish is totally dry, all you have to do is apply a clear top coat. The best is semi-permanent varnish for a cleaner result and better hold!

© INSTAGRAM

Photo credits: COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE