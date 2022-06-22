Entertainment

Photos of Amber Heard kissing a mysterious woman are leaked: Is it Cara Delevigne?

ANDit infamous elevator that probably did that Amber Heard lost the trial against Johnny Depp appears again on the Internet. Known as the ECB elevator, the same one where Amber Heard was recorded with both Elon Musk as with James Franco. This time, Amber Heard is caught making out with a mysterious woman.

But looking at the evidence Popcorned Planet relative, we can easily spot the woman who is clearly making out with Amber Heard. Those eyebrows are world famous everywhere, and it looks like nothing more and nothing less than Cara Delevingne. The same woman who allegedly had a threesome with Amber Heard and Elon Musk but was denied by all parties.

Cara and Amber were in a relationship?

During the first trial in the UK, one of Amber Heard’s ‘friends’ revealed in court that the actress cheated on Johnny Depp with Cara Delevigne. To this day no evidence has been released to the public about this. Film journalist Andy Signore published these photos and seems to be the first to get his hands on them, being quite revealing.

To confirm that this is the same elevator from those videos with Musk and Franco, Andy asked a woman who lives in the same building to confirm. That woman also confirmed that the woman definitely looks like Cara, Signore did not provide the time the pictures were taken.

