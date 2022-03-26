Photos of Angelina Jolie when she was 16 show that Shiloh is her clone

Angelina Jolie was an unconventional teenager, since when she was 15 years old she wanted to commit suicide and, for this, she hired a hit man and fortunately she didn’t. Daughter of the actors Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight, the young woman was forging her destiny, after suffering the abandonment of his father and self-harm: he said it was liberating.

It seems that this event was a lie with that face that he shows in his photos, however, she was sick of being called the “daughter of” and felt misunderstood, so she started her modeling career and made several appearances in video clips of rockers to finally have a role in the low-budget film: “Cyborg two”.

What remains in this story you probably already know, He won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for the film “Girl, Interrupted”. During the recordings of “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in Cambodia, decided to visit orphanages and adopt their son Maddox; Meanwhile in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”she would start an affair with Brad Pitt and else tapes where she tried her luck as a director, screenwriter and producer.

This is what Angelina looked like when she was 16

A 16-year-old photo shoot of Angelina Jolie recently went viral.which was made by the American Jarry Langdon Jr.

The now activist called herself a “punk girl” when I was a teenager, because he always kept a rebellious spirit, where he got several tattoos, consume alcohol, drugs and maintain a sexual debauchery.