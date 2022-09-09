Photos of celebs who met Queen Elizabeth

In seventy years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II had the opportunity to meet actresses, models, singers and stars of yesterday and today. Below Harper’s Bazaar has created a collection of photographs of the most iconic moments that occurred between the British sovereign and Ava Gardner, Angelina Jolie, Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot and many more …

Celebrities who met Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Ava Gardner: 1955

There Queen Elizabeth II met movie star Ava Gardner at the 1955 premiere of “To Catch a Thief” in London. The actress wore a gorgeous black dress with matching gloves and the monarch a dress with an intricately embroidered skirt.

Queen Elizabeth II and Gina Lollobrigida: 1955

A sparkling encounter that took place between Gina Lollobrigida and Queen Elizabeth II in 1955. The sovereign wore a shimmering tiara and the actress a low-cut dress, embellished with delicate diamonds on the neckline.

Queen Elizabeth II and Marilyn Monroe: 1956

In 1956, during the annual Royal Film Performance, Queen Elizabeth II met Marilyn Monroe. The queen in black, Marilyn instead in a sensual strapless dress, both were in their thirties at the time of the meeting.

Queen Elizabeth II and Brigitte Bardot: 1956

A satin dress with gold embroidery on the bodice and elbow-length white gloves: an absolutely elegant and French allure that of Brigitte Bardot during her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, which took place in 1956, before the Royal Command Performance.

Queen Elizabeth II and Sophia Loren: 1957

Pleated skirt, lace and fur shoulder pads, short white gloves: a very refined look that of the Italian actress Sophia Loren on the occasion of her meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, also in a put ultra chic.

Queen Elizabeth II and Raquel Welch: 1966

Queen Elizabeth II met star Raquel Welch in 1966 during the premiere of the film “Born Free”. The actress chose a graceful white dress, accompanied by an ostrich feather shawl: splendid and suitable for the important event.

Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine Deneuve: 1966

At the Odeon Theater in London, Queen Elizabeth II greeted French actress Catherine Deneuve at the 1966 Royal Film Performance of “Born Free”. Both women wore sophisticated, fine, enchanting dresses.

Queen Elizabeth II and Barbra Streisand: 1975

An unusual look that of Barbra Streisand for the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II. It was at the London premiere of “Funny Lady” that the actress chose a mauve dress with a hood.

Queen Elizabeth II and Liz Taylor: 1976

The actress Liz Taylor is always impressive and daring, even during her meeting with the British monarch in Washington DC. The queen wore a gorgeous light blue dress, with rows of glitter, the Hollywood star, on the other hand, sported a long dress, degradècomplemented by wonderful luxury jewelry.

Queen Elizabeth II and Meryl Streep: 1980

Meryl Streep and Queen Elizabeth II met after the Royal Film Performance of “Kramer vs. Kramer” at the Odeon in 1980. Both in light and sophisticated dresses, an iconic union between the two divas.

Queen Elizabeth II and Spice Girls: 1997

The Spice Girls met Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Command’s performance at the Victoria Palace Theater. The group of singers with an always ultra pop style, the monarch opted for a canary yellow dress.

Queen Elizabeth II and Vivienne Westwood: 1999

Queen Elizabeth II meeting one of the UK’s most famous and revolutionary fashion designers: Vivienne Westwood. The two shook hands for the second time in 1999, after a lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II and Madonna: 2002

At the opening of “Die Another Day” in 2002 Madonna met Queen Elizabeth II. Madonna in black, the queen in gold: a historic meeting between the two “queens”.

Queen Elizabeth II and Twiggy: 2004

Another famous figure in the fashion world who had the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II is Twiggy. The model wore a pair of black pants and a deep purple blazer, she ruled a turquoise dress and black accessories.

Queen Elizabeth II and Angelina Jolie: 2014

In 2014, Queen Elizabeth II and Angelina Jolie met at the actress’s award ceremony. The sovereign presented Jolie with the honorary lady insignia for her devotion to UK foreign policy and the campaign to end sexual violence in war zones.